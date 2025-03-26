8th Pay Commission: Will salary and allowances increase threefold? What experts say

Read Full Gallery

There's buzz about the 8th Pay Commission. It's said that government employees and pensioners will benefit if this commission is formed. However, not everyone's salary may increase.

Salaries of employees will triple if the 8th Pay Commission is formed. Pensions will also increase. There has been a lot of speculation about the 8th Pay Commission for a long time.

According to the report, the salaries of Supreme Court justices won't be affected. If the Modi government forms the 8th Pay Commission, many will benefit.

The most surprising thing is that not everyone's salary will increase. Everyone assumes that the formation of the 8th Pay Commission is delayed.

The 8th Pay Commission was announced in January 2025. Implementation in 2026. After the formation of the 8th Pay Commission, the minimum salary will be Rs 57,200. If the Eighth Pay Commission is formed, the minimum pension will be Rs 27,900.

