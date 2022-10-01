Inside circus-themed Bigg Boss 16 house: Swanky pool, luxurious captain’s den to 98 cameras; see pics

Ahead of the premiere of Bigg Boss 16, here are the inside pictures of the lavish house where the 14 contestants would be staying in over the next 100 days. From a swanky swimming pool, and garden area to lavish bedrooms, you name it, and the house has it all! Check out the pictures here.

Only a few hours are left for the premier of the 16th season of Bigg Boss, hosted by actor Salman Khan. The doors to the BB house would be opened in the evening as the show’s host will begin to introduce all the 14 contestants one after the other. The celebrities will be staying inside the circus-themed lavish palatial house for over a period of 100 days, starting from Saturday, October 1. Designed by Omung Kumar, here is a sneak peek of the impressive Bigg Boss house that all the fans have been eager to watch. Take a look at the pictures here.

The theme for Bigg Boss 16’s house has been chosen as ‘circus’. Going by the theme, Omung Kumar and his wife Vanita opted for a bright and colourful palette for the interiors and exterior of the house. Going by the pictures, the house sure does look like a leaf pulled out straight from a comic book, with multiple authentic elements of a circus that have been added to the interiors by the designers. ALSO READ: Tina Datta to Abdu Rozik, Soundarya Sharma, meet the 14 contestants of Bigg Boss 16

From the ‘maut ka kuwa’ jail to crazy mirrors in the bathroom and a carousel as a dining table, everything about the Bigg Boss house has been planned as per the theme. The designers also made it a point to place a number of toy animals at different corners. ALSO READ: After Drishyam 2, Ajay Devgn announces the release date of 'Maidaan'

The entrance of the Bigg Boss house is adorned by a joker’s face – one of the most important elements of a circus. As for the bathrooms, this time around, the area has been segregated into four parts. The design of the washroom will certainly lead to more group drama that will unravel in the bathroom, eventually.

One of the highlights of the Bigg Boss house is the lavish captain’s den. The room has been accorded with the topmost luxury including a Jacuzzi, after all, being the captain of the house comes with not just one benefit!

Talking about the house, Omung Kumar shared that 98 The house had been well-equipped with a total of 98 cameras that will record each and every activity of the housemates. The garden area has also been designed to perfection and comes with two ‘chilling zones’ and a snaky swimming pool.

