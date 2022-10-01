Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Inside circus-themed Bigg Boss 16 house: Swanky pool, luxurious captain’s den to 98 cameras; see pics

    First Published Oct 1, 2022, 1:18 PM IST

    Ahead of the premiere of Bigg Boss 16, here are the inside pictures of the lavish house where the 14 contestants would be staying in over the next 100 days. From a swanky swimming pool, and garden area to lavish bedrooms, you name it, and the house has it all! Check out the pictures here.

    Image: PR Agency

    Only a few hours are left for the premier of the 16th season of Bigg Boss, hosted by actor Salman Khan. The doors to the BB house would be opened in the evening as the show’s host will begin to introduce all the 14 contestants one after the other. The celebrities will be staying inside the circus-themed lavish palatial house for over a period of 100 days, starting from Saturday, October 1. Designed by Omung Kumar, here is a sneak peek of the impressive Bigg Boss house that all the fans have been eager to watch. Take a look at the pictures here.

    Image: PR Agency

    The theme for Bigg Boss 16’s house has been chosen as ‘circus’. Going by the theme, Omung Kumar and his wife Vanita opted for a bright and colourful palette for the interiors and exterior of the house. Going by the pictures, the house sure does look like a leaf pulled out straight from a comic book, with multiple authentic elements of a circus that have been added to the interiors by the designers.

    ALSO READ: Tina Datta to Abdu Rozik, Soundarya Sharma, meet the 14 contestants of Bigg Boss 16

    Image: PR Agency

    From the ‘maut ka kuwa’ jail to crazy mirrors in the bathroom and a carousel as a dining table, everything about the Bigg Boss house has been planned as per the theme. The designers also made it a point to place a number of toy animals at different corners.

    ALSO READ: After Drishyam 2, Ajay Devgn announces the release date of 'Maidaan'

    Image: PR Agency

    The entrance of the Bigg Boss house is adorned by a joker’s face – one of the most important elements of a circus. As for the bathrooms, this time around, the area has been segregated into four parts. The design of the washroom will certainly lead to more group drama that will unravel in the bathroom, eventually.

    Image: PR Agency

    One of the highlights of the Bigg Boss house is the lavish captain’s den. The room has been accorded with the topmost luxury including a Jacuzzi, after all, being the captain of the house comes with not just one benefit!

    Image: PR Agency

    Talking about the house, Omung Kumar shared that 98 The house had been well-equipped with a total of 98 cameras that will record each and every activity of the housemates. The garden area has also been designed to perfection and comes with two ‘chilling zones’ and a snaky swimming pool.

    Image: PR Agency

    Furthermore, the house had four bedrooms this time, each of which have been designed with a separate theme -- fire, vintage, black and white, and cards. Every detail about the design of the house shouts ‘lalaland’ in the best possible manner.

    Apart from the luxurious bedrooms, the stunning clown entrance to the house and the swanky sit-out area, the house’s living room will also leave you impressed. It comes with an elongated red-white checkered sofa.

    Another important part of the house which will witness the unfolding of secrets is the confession room. And the designers could not have gone wrong with its design. With Bigg Boss as the ringmaster, the confession room has been designed as a carriage that comes with lights adorning it.

    Tina Datta to Abdu Rozik, Soundarya Sharma, meet the 14 contestants of Bigg Boss 16

    Confirmed! Salman Khan announces Abdu Rozik as Bigg Boss 16's first contestant

    Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan's show to premiere on THIS date; here's when and where you can watch it

    Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra to make TV debut with Bigg Boss?

    Delhi Crime Season 2 to Maharani Season 2-4 shows to binge-watch this weekend

    EPL 2022-23: 'Don't know when Stones will come back' - Guardiola ahead of Manchester Derby

    Skincare Alert: 7 outstanding benefits of including Jojoba oil in your skincare routine

    Weather forecast: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states for next three days; check details

    5G services launched in India: How fast will the internet be as compared to 4G?

    Tina Datta to Abdu Rozik, Soundarya Sharma, meet the 14 contestants of Bigg Boss 16

    5G is in India: PM Modi gets demo of Jio's new technology from Akash Ambani

    'It was Deepti's awareness that she took the bails off' - Harmanpreet on Charlie's run out

    LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Felt good getting those wickets early' - Arshdeep Singh

