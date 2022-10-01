Tina Datta to Abdu Rozik, Soundarya Sharma, meet the 14 contestants of Bigg Boss 16

The high-voltage drama inside the Bigg Boss house is all set to begin on Saturday as the 16th season of the reality TV show will premiere today evening. Hosted by actor Salman Khan, take a look at the stars you will see inside the BB house.

The new season of TV's most talked about reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 16' is returning to the screens today. The show will premiere in the evening with its host, actor Salman Khan taking on the stage and introducing all the participants. While not much has been revealed about the participants of this season, fans have been eager to know about the faces they will see in the show. Amidst this, reports are doing rounds about the confirmed 14 participants who will be entering the house on Saturday; take a look at the names of these possible participants.

Sajid Khan: Director and Farah Khan's brother Sajid Khan is also going to be seen in Bigg Boss 16. Sajid had come into the limelight after the allegations against him during the ‘Me Too’ movement.

Tina Dutta: Tina, who gained popularity by playing the role of ‘Ichha’ in the TV show 'Uttaran', is also going to be seen in the show. For many years, there were reports of Tina coming to Bigg Boss. Looks like she has finally made it to the house.

Shaleen Bhanot: The actor who started his career with MTV's reality show 'Roadies', has also appeared in many TV shows. After winning 'Nach Baliye 4' he married actor, Daljit Kaur. However, their marriage did not last long. He was last seen in 'Naagin'.

Soundarya Sharma: This time Bhojpuri actress Soundarya will also be seen in the Bigg Boss house. She became famous after appearing in Pawan Singh's music video.

Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia: A well-known face of the television world, Nimrat came into the limelight with the serial 'Choti Sarrdaarni'. Nimrat is a law graduate from Delhi and has also participated in beauty pageants.

Manya Singh: This time the former Miss India (2020) Manya Singh will also be seen in the show. Daughter of an auto-rickshaw driver, Manya has made everyone proud of her achievements, especially her parents. It will be interesting to see her in the house.

Ankit Gupta: Another TV actor is all set to enter 'Bigg Boss 16'. Ankit, who rose to fame by playing the character of Fateh in the serial 'Udaria', has a huge fan following. He recently left the show after it took a leap.

Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary: Ankit will also be joined by his 'Udaria' co-star Priyanka Chaudhary. The on-screen pairing of both has been well-liked by the people. Priyanka has done modelling assignments, films and web series, apart from television shows.

Sumbul Touqeer: The ‘Imlie’ actor will also be seen in the Bigg Boss house. She gained massive popularity with the show ‘Imlie’, and recently parted ways with it for being able to join the reality TV drama.

Sreejita Dey: She gained popularity by playing the character of Mukta in 'Uttaran'. She has been a part of many TV shows such as 'Kasauti Zindagi Key', 'Annu Ki Ho Gayi Wah Bhai Wah' and 'Nazar'. She has also worked with actor Shraddha Kapoor in 'Love Ka The End'.

Gori Nagori: Gori, who hails from Nagaur, Rajasthan, is popular on social media for her dance videos on Rajasthani and Haryanvi songs. Her dance moves are quite bold and have created controversy in the past as well.

Shiv Thackeray: Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2 winner Shiv Thackeray will also be seen in the show. It will be interesting to see if he wins this BB season also or not. Shiva was last seen in the Roadies show.

Gautam Vig: He started off as a model and has featured in several TV shows such as 'Saathiya 2', 'Naamkaran' and 'Ishq Subhallahan'. Gautam will be seen in a new image with Bigg Boss.

Abdu Rozik: At the launch of 'Bigg Boss 16', Salman Khan confirmed the Tajikistani artists as the first participant of Bigg Boss 16. A talented singer, Abdu is known as the youngest singer in the world.