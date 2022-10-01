After Drishyam 2, Ajay Devgn announces the release date of 'Maidaan'

Ajay Devgn’s highly anticipated film ‘Maidaan’, in which he will be seen playing the character of Syed Abdul Rahim, will finally be released in the theatres next year. The actor himself revealed the release date of his upcoming next in a tweet that he posted on Saturday. Meanwhile, he also shared a picture with actor Suriya after the two received the National Film Award for Best Actor on Friday.

The new release date of Ajay Devgan's film 'Maidaan' has finally been announced. Based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, the manager and coach of the Indian national football team, the film was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on June 23, 2022, but will now be released next year.

The announcement comes in just days after Ajay Devgn dropped the ‘recall teaser’ and release date of ‘Dhrishyam 2’, co-starring actors Tabu and Shriya Saran, among others.

'Maidaan' is based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, the manager and coach of the Indian national football team for 13 years. Ajay Devgn will be seen playing the titular character. The final release date of the film was announced by the actor through a tweet. “Experience the true story of an unknown hero, Syed Abdul Rahim who brought glory to India. #Maidaan releasing on 17th February, 2023,” wrote the actor.

'Maidaan' is directed by Amit Rabindranath Sharma, who has previously helmed films such as 'Badhaai Do'. There were discussions in the past that ‘Maidaan’ will have an OTT release, however, these talks have been put aside with the theatrical release date announcement. The film is produced by Zee Studios in association with producers Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunav Joy Sengupta.

Talking about the work front, Ajay will soon be seen in the film 'Thank God', co-starring actors Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. The film is helmed by Indra Kumar and has been in the midst of several controversies, including a Madhya Pradesh minister seeking a band on the film.

Meanwhile, actor Ajay Devgn was accorded the National Film Award for ‘Best Actor’ for the film ‘Tanjahi: The Unsung Warrior’. He shared this award with South superstar, actor Suriya for the movie ‘Soorarai Pottru’. Ajay also shared a picture on his social media where the two ‘best actors’ were seen posing together after receiving their top honours.

Furthermore, Ajay Devgn, who dressed in a suave black suit and crisp white shirt for the awards ceremony held in New Delhi, also penned an emotional post on his win. Taking to Instagram, he wrote: “Not counting the wins or the blessings, just feeling grateful for all of it. Most importantly, your love. I share this win with all of you 🙏 Honoured to receive my awards from the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu.”