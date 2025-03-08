Women's Day Special: Komaki X3 EV at unbeatable buy one, get one deal!

Komaki Electric Scooter is offering a huge deal for Women's Day! Buy one scooter and get another one free. And it's not even expensive. This is a limited-time offer.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 8, 2025, 12:06 PM IST

Komaki Electric Vehicle has launched the new Komaki X3 electric scooter. Priced at Rs 50,000 (ex-showroom), this model includes the SE, X-One, and MG series. The X3 is affordably priced to meet the growing demand for electric mobility in India.

budget 2025
article_image2

Komaki X3

To celebrate International Women's Day, Komaki is offering a special deal. Buyers can get two Komaki X3 scooters for around Rs 1 lakh. This offer is available at authorized dealerships and selected e-commerce platforms.


article_image3

Komaki X3 Electric Scooter

The Komaki X3 design is practical. It features full LED lighting, including dual LED headlamps. The scooter has a digital dashboard, riding modes, and reverse assist. It is available in Garnet Red, Silver Grey, and Jet Black.

article_image4

Komaki X3 Range

Powered by a lithium-ion battery, the Komaki X3 is paired with a 3 kW electric motor. It travels at a speed of 55 kmph. It offers a range of 100 km on a full charge, making it ideal for daily commutes. It balances power and sustainability.

article_image5

Komaki X3 Features

According to Komaki's co-founder, Kunjan Malhotra, the X3 is designed for female riders. This scooter demonstrates the brand's commitment to innovation and mobility. "Our goal is to take the EV revolution forward," he said.

