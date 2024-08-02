Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tata Curvv to debut on August 7: From interiors to powertrain; a look at everything you can expect

    The Tata Curvv is set to launch soon, with the EV version debuting on August 7. Meanwhile, the ICE version will feature new powertrain combinations not previously available.  Here's everything you need to know, including some information still pending confirmation from Tata Motors.

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 2, 2024, 3:41 PM IST

    The Tata Curvv is set to launch soon, with the EV version debuting on August 7. Meanwhile, the ICE version will feature new powertrain combinations not previously available. In this article, we will provide all the essential details you need to know, including some information still pending confirmation from Tata Motors.

    article_image2

    Tata Curvv: Exteriors

    The Curvv measures 4330 mm in length, 2560 mm for the wheelbase, and 1810 mm in width. In addition to having a larger boot than competitors, the Curvv EV also features a trunk. 18-inch alloy wheels with aero embellishments are fitted to the outside, and flat door handles are another high-end detail. The Curvv EV receives EV-specific hues in addition to a grille that is marginally different with a blanked-off piece.

    article_image3

    Tata Curvv: Interiors and features

    A 12.3-inch touchscreen and a digital instrument cluster with map display are standard on both the ICE and EV versions. Next, you get a voice-activated panoramic sunroof together with a physical control panel akin to the Nexon. A 6-way motorised driver seat and a 6-way ventilated passenger seat are among the other amenities.


     

    article_image4

    In addition, there is voice assistance, Level 2 ADAS, motorised tailboard, mood lighting, powered handbrake, six airbags and more with iRA linked car technology. Expect a JBL audio system with modes as well. V2V and V2L will also be included with the EV version.

    article_image5

    Tata Curvv: Powertrains

    There will be three different ICE engine options for the Curvv, with the EV version arriving first, naturally. With a larger battery pack than the Nexon EV, the EV variant will have a greater range. Two turbocharged petrol powertrains were planned; the Nexon's powerplant would be the base model, while a new 1.2-liter turbocharged GDI engine would also be available. The 1.2-liter turbocharged engine with 125 horsepower and 225 Nm will be surpassed by this new petrol engine in terms of power and torque. A diesel engine with 115 horsepower and 260 Nm would also be available. With all three powertrain combinations as well as drive modes, an automated dual clutch is also an option.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    2024 Nissan X-Trail to launch in India on August 1; Check specifications, engine and expected price gcw

    2024 Nissan X-Trail to launch in India on August 1; Check specifications, engine and expected price

    Thar Roxx mahindra unveils teaser for the new suv launch date revealed watch gcw

    Thar ROXX: Mahindra unveils teaser for 'THE' new SUV, launch date REVEALED | WATCH

    Mahindra Thar Roxx 5 door launch on August 14 will compete against Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Force Gurkha watch gcw

    Mahindra Thar Roxx 5-door launch on August 14; will compete against Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Force Gurkha | WATCH

    Citroen Basalt SUV coupe fully revealed ahead of August 2 launch check out official teaser watch gcw

    Citroen Basalt SUV coupe fully REVEALED ahead of August 2 launch; Check out official teaser | WATCH

    Tata Curvv, Curvv EV to break covers on July 19 ahead of August 7 launch gcw

    Tata Curvv, Curvv EV to break covers on July 19 ahead of launch next month

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru residents rejoice as BBMP extends OTS payment for property tax by one month read on vkp

    Bengaluru residents rejoice as BBMP extends OTS property tax payment deadline; read on

    Karnataka rains Phalguni river in Dakshina Kannada flooded after 30 years Kodagu on high alert vkp

    Karnataka rains: Phalguni river in Dakshina Kannada flooded after 30 years; Kodagu on high alert

    Delhi shelter home tragedy: 13 children dead in 20 days, BJP alleges negligence AJR

    Delhi shelter home tragedy: 13 children dead in 20 days, BJP alleges negligence

    German Shepherd to Labrador-7 Active dog breeds for fitness lovers RBA EAI

    German Shepherd to Labrador-7 Active dog breeds for fitness lovers

    Goa to Bangalore-7 best cities in India to enjoy craft Beer RBA EAI

    Goa to Bangalore-7 best cities in India to enjoy craft Beer

    Recent Videos

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon