Tata Curvv to debut on August 7: From interiors to powertrain; a look at everything you can expect

The Tata Curvv is set to launch soon, with the EV version debuting on August 7. Meanwhile, the ICE version will feature new powertrain combinations not previously available. In this article, we will provide all the essential details you need to know, including some information still pending confirmation from Tata Motors.

Tata Curvv: Exteriors The Curvv measures 4330 mm in length, 2560 mm for the wheelbase, and 1810 mm in width. In addition to having a larger boot than competitors, the Curvv EV also features a trunk. 18-inch alloy wheels with aero embellishments are fitted to the outside, and flat door handles are another high-end detail. The Curvv EV receives EV-specific hues in addition to a grille that is marginally different with a blanked-off piece.

Tata Curvv: Interiors and features A 12.3-inch touchscreen and a digital instrument cluster with map display are standard on both the ICE and EV versions. Next, you get a voice-activated panoramic sunroof together with a physical control panel akin to the Nexon. A 6-way motorised driver seat and a 6-way ventilated passenger seat are among the other amenities.







In addition, there is voice assistance, Level 2 ADAS, motorised tailboard, mood lighting, powered handbrake, six airbags and more with iRA linked car technology. Expect a JBL audio system with modes as well. V2V and V2L will also be included with the EV version.

Tata Curvv: Powertrains There will be three different ICE engine options for the Curvv, with the EV version arriving first, naturally. With a larger battery pack than the Nexon EV, the EV variant will have a greater range. Two turbocharged petrol powertrains were planned; the Nexon's powerplant would be the base model, while a new 1.2-liter turbocharged GDI engine would also be available. The 1.2-liter turbocharged engine with 125 horsepower and 225 Nm will be surpassed by this new petrol engine in terms of power and torque. A diesel engine with 115 horsepower and 260 Nm would also be available. With all three powertrain combinations as well as drive modes, an automated dual clutch is also an option.

