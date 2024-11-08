Reliance Jio Electric Scooter Launch: Features, Price, and Range

Reliance Jio is set to launch an electric scooter. Learn about its features, expected price, and range.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 8, 2024, 3:26 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 8, 2024, 3:26 PM IST

Jio expands its portfolio with an electric scooter, following Jio Phone, Jio SIM, Jio streaming, and Jio app. Jio enters the electric scooter market, joining Ola, Ather, TVS, Okinawa, Bajaj, and Honda. Jio's upcoming electric scooter boasts a range of 110 km on a single charge.

article_image2

Jio Electric Scooter features: Cloud connectivity, digital instrument cluster, USB charging port, LED display, and Bluetooth. Jio Electric Scooter: 110 km range, 80 km/h top speed. Expected price: ₹80,000.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru vkp

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru

Safety matters! Things to keep in mind while using hydraulic vehicles and joysticks anr

Safety matters! Things to keep in mind while using hydraulic vehicles and joysticks

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 REVEALED! Launch on November 11; Check features, engine and more gcw

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 REVEALED! Launch on November 11; Check features, engine and more

Diwali 2024: Mercedes, BMW, Audi and more luxury cars offer heavy discount; check price RBA

Diwali 2024: Mercedes, BMW, Audi and more luxury cars offer heavy discount; check price

Why are car spare tires smaller? Here are 7 key reasons AJR

Why are car spare tires smaller? Here are 7 key reasons

Recent Stories

Apple iPhones sweep top 3 spots in Q3 2024 global sales, Samsung Galaxy phones claim most top 10 spots dmn

Apple iPhones sweep top 3 spots in Q3 2024 global sales, Samsung Galaxy phones claim most top 10 spots

cricket Australia A dominates India A on Day 2 of second unofficial Test scr

Australia A dominates India A on Day 2 of second unofficial Test

Love gardening Know benefits of growing plants and how it can connect you to nature anr

Love gardening? Know benefits of growing plants and how it can connect you to nature

Karnataka SHOCKER! 5-year-old boy dies in Chitradurga after father beats him for crying out of hunger vkp

Karnataka SHOCKER! 5-year-old boy dies in Chitradurga after father beats him for crying out of hunger

Low Glycemic fruits for diabetes management vkp

Low Glycemic fruits for diabetes management

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon