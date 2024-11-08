Reliance Jio Electric Scooter Launch: Features, Price, and Range

Reliance Jio is set to launch an electric scooter. Learn about its features, expected price, and range.

Jio expands its portfolio with an electric scooter, following Jio Phone, Jio SIM, Jio streaming, and Jio app. Jio enters the electric scooter market, joining Ola, Ather, TVS, Okinawa, Bajaj, and Honda. Jio's upcoming electric scooter boasts a range of 110 km on a single charge.

Jio Electric Scooter features: Cloud connectivity, digital instrument cluster, USB charging port, LED display, and Bluetooth. Jio Electric Scooter: 110 km range, 80 km/h top speed. Expected price: ₹80,000.

