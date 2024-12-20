Ola S1 X to Ampere Magnus EX: 5 budget-friendly electric scooters

Here are the key details, including price, performance, and features, of the best budget electric scooters available in India.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 20, 2024, 2:35 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 20, 2024, 2:35 PM IST

Budget EV Scooters

The electric vehicle (EV) market in India has witnessed significant growth, particularly in the two-wheeler segment. EV scooters, in particular, have gained immense popularity due to their convenience and cost-effectiveness. Traditionally, scooters are preferred for navigating urban traffic.

article_image2

1. Ampere Magnus EX

Priced at ₹94,900 (ex-showroom), the Ampere Magnus EX is an economical option. It offers a certified range of 100 km, powered by a 2.2 kWh battery. It accelerates from 0-40 km/h in under 10 seconds, with a top speed of 53 km/h, meeting daily commute needs.

article_image3

2. Komaki SE Eco

At ₹97,256 (ex-showroom), the Komaki SE Eco is a high-speed e-scooter powered by a 3 kW BLDC motor. It offers a certified range of 95-100 km on a single charge and includes three riding modes: Eco, Turbo, and Sport, making it suitable for different road conditions.

article_image4

Ola S1 X

3. Ola S1 X

The Ola S1X stands as one of India's most budget-friendly electric scooters, priced at ₹99,999 (ex-showroom). It combines a 4 kWh battery with a hub-mounted motor, delivering an ARAI-certified range of 190 km. With a top speed of 90 km/h and 0-60 km/h acceleration in just 5.5 seconds, it's a strong contender in the EV market.

article_image5

4. Pure EV Epluto 7G

The Pure EV Epluto 7G combines retro style with affordability, priced at ₹92,999 (ex-showroom). It features a 2.4 kWh battery and a hub-mounted BLDC motor, offering a range of 111-151 km and a top speed of 72 km/h. Its classic design and practicality make it a popular choice.

article_image6

Bajaj Chetak 2901

5. Bajaj Chetak 2901

The Bajaj Chetak 2901, at ₹95,998 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru), is another excellent choice for budget-conscious buyers. This special edition e-scooter boasts an ARAI-certified range of up to 123 km on a single charge. It features modern amenities like a digital instrument console, Bluetooth connectivity, and geo-fencing, ensuring a blend of style and technology.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bajaj Chetak 35 series electric scooter launched in India: Check out specifications, features and more gcw

Bajaj Chetak 35 series electric scooter launched in India: Check out specifications, features and more

Mahindra vs IndiGo: Trademark clash over '6E' sparks legal battle, automaker to approach court AJR

Mahindra vs IndiGo: Trademark clash over '6E' sparks legal battle, automaker to approach court

COSTECH and Easygo collaborate to set up 2000 EV charging stations in Kerala anr

COSTECH and Easygo collaborate to set up 2,000 EV charging stations in Kerala

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru vkp

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru

Safety matters! Things to keep in mind while using hydraulic vehicles and joysticks anr

Safety matters! Things to keep in mind while using hydraulic vehicles and joysticks

Recent Stories

YouTube to remove videos with clickbait titles and thumbnails in India check details gcw

YouTube to remove videos with clickbait titles and thumbnails in India | CHECK DETAILS

MCA official slams Prithvi Shaw for his Instagram post after Vijay Hazare axe, says he was a liability dmn

MCA official slams Prithvi Shaw for his Instagram post after Vijay Hazare axe, says he was a liability

Yo Yo Honey Singh to Zebra: 5 Exciting OTT release to watch THIS weekend NTI

Yo Yo Honey Singh to Zebra: 5 Must-watch OTT releases THIS weekend

China nuclear arsenal grows from 500 to 600 warheads in a year, Pentagon warns of rapid expansion snt

China's nuclear arsenal grows from 500 to 600 warheads in a year, Pentagon warns of rapid expansion

PHOTOS Kiara Advani's stunning blouse designs for saree and lehenga RBA

(PHOTOS) Kiara Advani's stunning blouse designs for saree and lehenga

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon