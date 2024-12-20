Ola S1 X to Ampere Magnus EX: 5 budget-friendly electric scooters

Here are the key details, including price, performance, and features, of the best budget electric scooters available in India.

Budget EV Scooters

The electric vehicle (EV) market in India has witnessed significant growth, particularly in the two-wheeler segment. EV scooters, in particular, have gained immense popularity due to their convenience and cost-effectiveness. Traditionally, scooters are preferred for navigating urban traffic.

1. Ampere Magnus EX Priced at ₹94,900 (ex-showroom), the Ampere Magnus EX is an economical option. It offers a certified range of 100 km, powered by a 2.2 kWh battery. It accelerates from 0-40 km/h in under 10 seconds, with a top speed of 53 km/h, meeting daily commute needs.

2. Komaki SE Eco At ₹97,256 (ex-showroom), the Komaki SE Eco is a high-speed e-scooter powered by a 3 kW BLDC motor. It offers a certified range of 95-100 km on a single charge and includes three riding modes: Eco, Turbo, and Sport, making it suitable for different road conditions.

Ola S1 X

3. Ola S1 X The Ola S1X stands as one of India's most budget-friendly electric scooters, priced at ₹99,999 (ex-showroom). It combines a 4 kWh battery with a hub-mounted motor, delivering an ARAI-certified range of 190 km. With a top speed of 90 km/h and 0-60 km/h acceleration in just 5.5 seconds, it's a strong contender in the EV market.

4. Pure EV Epluto 7G The Pure EV Epluto 7G combines retro style with affordability, priced at ₹92,999 (ex-showroom). It features a 2.4 kWh battery and a hub-mounted BLDC motor, offering a range of 111-151 km and a top speed of 72 km/h. Its classic design and practicality make it a popular choice.

Bajaj Chetak 2901

5. Bajaj Chetak 2901 The Bajaj Chetak 2901, at ₹95,998 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru), is another excellent choice for budget-conscious buyers. This special edition e-scooter boasts an ARAI-certified range of up to 123 km on a single charge. It features modern amenities like a digital instrument console, Bluetooth connectivity, and geo-fencing, ensuring a blend of style and technology.

Latest Videos