Mercedes Benz EQS 450 SUV launched in India | Check price, battery range and more

The new Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 SUV offers luxury and electric performance at a more accessible price point. Explore its features, range, and availability in India.

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the EQS 450 SUV, a more affordable variant of the luxury electric SUV, priced at Rs 1.28 crore (ex-showroom). The ex-showroom EQS 580 SUV costs Rs 1.41 crore, whereas this new model costs Rs 13 lakh less. The EQS 450 SUV has five seats, in contrast to the 580. The Mercedes G 580 Edition One and the EQS 450 will both be on display at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The EQS 450 SUV is currently accepting reservations, and deliveries are anticipated to begin in February. Since its September introduction last year, the EQS 580 has sold out; the next shipment is scheduled to arrive in April.



Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 SUV: Features Compared to the AMG Line seen on the 580, the 450's exterior features a more understated appearance thanks to its black 21-inch wheels and Electric Art Line. The front part of the EQS 450's interior is the same as that of the 580, and it has a spacious boot. It has the 56-inch Hyperscreen configuration, which consists of a 17.7-inch touchscreen infotainment, a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, and a front passenger screen. Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 SUV: Safety Level 2 ADAS with nine airbags, a 360-degree camera, a 5-speaker Burmester audio system, a multi-zone automatic temperature control system, soft-close doors, puddle lamps, and lighted running boards are among the other amenities.



Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 SUV: Battery The EQS 450 SUV and the 580 both have a 122kWh battery pack, but the 450's motor output is just 360 horsepower and 800 Nm, while the 580's has 544 horsepower and 858 Nm. Its remarkable 820 km range is only 11 km longer than the 580's. Mercedes claims to be 1.4 seconds slower than the 7-seater EQS SUV, with a 0-100 kph pace of 6.1 seconds. A 200kW DC fast charger takes 31 minutes to charge to 80% capacity, whereas a 22kW AC wallbox takes 6.25 hours to fully charge.

Latest Videos