Maruti Suzuki September 2024 Discounts: Big savings on Jimny, Grand Vitara and more

The month of September is a great time to buy a car. This month, Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to 2.50 lakh on its powerful cars. These include cars like Jimny, Grand Vitara, Maruti Baleno, XL6 and Ciaz. Know which car is getting cheaper...

If you're planning to buy a new car this September, Maruti Suzuki has some exciting offers that could help you save big. With attractive discounts across popular models like the Jimny, Grand Vitara, Baleno, XL6, Ciaz, and Ignis, there's never been a better time to drive home a Maruti Suzuki. Whether you're looking for a rugged SUV, a sleek sedan, or a versatile hatchback, these deals are designed to make your purchase more affordable.

1. Maruti Jimny Discount

If you buy Maruti Suzuki's Jimny in September, then you can get this SUV cheaper by up to Rs 2.50 lakh. This discount is available on the top variant Alpha of Jimny. On taking the Zeta variant, a discount of up to 1.95 lakh is being given. The ex-showroom price of this car ranges from Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 14.95 lakh. Its mileage is 16.94 kmpl.