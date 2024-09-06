Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maruti Suzuki September 2024 Discounts: Big savings on Jimny, Grand Vitara and more

    The month of September is a great time to buy a car. This month, Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to 2.50 lakh on its powerful cars. These include cars like Jimny, Grand Vitara, Maruti Baleno, XL6 and Ciaz. Know which car is getting cheaper...

    article_image1
    First Published Sep 6, 2024, 3:45 PM IST

    If you're planning to buy a new car this September, Maruti Suzuki has some exciting offers that could help you save big. With attractive discounts across popular models like the Jimny, Grand Vitara, Baleno, XL6, Ciaz, and Ignis, there's never been a better time to drive home a Maruti Suzuki. Whether you're looking for a rugged SUV, a sleek sedan, or a versatile hatchback, these deals are designed to make your purchase more affordable.

    1. Maruti Jimny Discount

    If you buy Maruti Suzuki's Jimny in September, then you can get this SUV cheaper by up to Rs 2.50 lakh. This discount is available on the top variant Alpha of Jimny. On taking the Zeta variant, a discount of up to 1.95 lakh is being given. The ex-showroom price of this car ranges from Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 14.95 lakh. Its mileage is 16.94 kmpl.

    article_image2

    2. Maruti Baleno

    If you are thinking of buying Maruti Baleno, then you can save Rs 52,000 on it this month. This discount is available on the automatic model of Baleno. The manual model is available at a discount of Rs 47,100 and CNG at a discount of Rs 37,100.

    article_image3

    3. Maruti XL6 Discount

    Maruti Suzuki is offering a discount of Rs 35,000 on the petrol variant of its XL6 in the month of September. While you can save up to Rs 25,000 on buying the CNG model.

    article_image4

    4. Maruti Ciaz

    The company is offering a discount of up to Rs 45,000 on Maruti Ciaz. This includes a cash discount of Rs 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000.

    article_image5

    5. Maruti Ignis

    A discount of Rs 53,100 is being given on the purchase of Maruti Ignis this month. This offer is on automatic and sigma variants. A discount of Rs 48,100 is being given on manual variants.

