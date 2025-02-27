Maruti Suzuki Fronx CSD: Know price, benefits, specifications, power and more

Maruti Fronx CSD: The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is now available at CSD outlets, attracting only 14% GST instead of 28%. Let's find out how much you can save.

Richa Barua
Published: Feb 27, 2025, 5:08 PM IST

28 KM Mileage: ₹1.12 Lakh Discount on Maruti Fronx - How to Know?

Maruti Fronx CSD: Many cars from Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest car company, are available in CSD. Now, the company has made its compact SUV Fronx available in the CSD canteen, which will result in significant savings on this car. In the Canteen Stores Department, i.e., CSD, only 14% GST is charged from soldiers instead of 28%. Let us tell you that Fronx proved successful in the Indian car market as soon as it arrived. Every month, this car continues to be in the list of the top 10 best-selling cars. Now let's see how much you will save on this car?

High Mileage Car

This much will be saved

According to Cars24, Maruti Fronx is available in CSD. In this, a maximum tax of ₹1.12 lakh can be saved. Only the country's soldiers, retired soldiers, widows of soldiers, and ex-servicemen and soldiers can buy vehicles from CSD shops. But customers will get this car only at the regular price. Let us know about the features and engine of this car.

Maruti Car

Maruti Fronx: Engine and Power

For power, the Fronx has a 1.0L petrol engine with smart hybrid technology, which includes a 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic gearbox. Apart from this, the Fronx has a 1.2L K-Series advanced dual jet, dual VVT petrol engine, which is fitted with a 5-speed manual and 6-speed AGS gearbox. Fronx can also be bought in CNG. Start-stop technology is included in it. Apart from this, start-stop technology is fitted in it. Apart from this, this vehicle is also available in CNG.
 

Maruti Car at Discounted Price

Sporty Look - Big Space

The length of FRONX is 3995 mm, width is 1765 mm, and height is 1550 mm. This car has a boot space of 308 liters. For safety, this car has EBD, 6 airbags, and an anti-lock braking system.

