Mahindra Thar 5-door to Tata Curvv: A look at upcoming cars in India in 2024

The Indian automobile industry has witnessed some spectacular launches in the ongoing year with many popular models being launched in the country. Let’s take a look at some new vehicles that are set to be launched in the remaining months of 2024.

1. Tata Curvv and Curvv EV In the second half of 2024, Tata plans to introduce the Curvv and Curvv EV to the mid-size SUV market. After it launches, the Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, and Kia Seltos will be the rivals of the Tata Curvv SUV. After its holiday season premiere, the Curvv EV will be followed by petrol and diesel variants. A 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine and a diesel engine of comparable capacity will be available for the Curvv. Based on Tata's Gen 2 acti.ev design, the Curvv EV is anticipated to have a range of 450–500 km.





2. Mahindra Thar 5-door The Thar 5-door, also probably dubbed the Thar Armada, is anticipated to be released by Mahindra in August 2024. For greater internal room, the new model will feature a larger wheelbase. The front and back styling will be updated, and a new touchscreen infotainment system will be included. The engine options will remain the same as those of the existing 3-door model.

3. Skoda Kodiaq After being debuted for the international market last year, the new Skoda Kodiaq has been often observed testing on Indian roads. Thus, it is expected that this year would see the Indian debut of the next-generation Kodiaq SUV. A number of changes to the Skoda Kodiaq's external and interior design have been made since its introduction. In terms of the drivetrain, it's probable that it will merely stay in its current design.





4. Kia Carnival Since the previous generation Carnival was withdrawn in India last year, Kia India plans to reintroduce the Carnival MPV later this year. But there's a chance it's coming back: the new Kia Carnival has been sighted testing on Indian roads. It seems improbable that India would see the 3.5-liter V6 GDI engine with 287 horsepower featured in the worldwide model. It is expected that the new model would continue to be sold in India with the same 2.2-liter diesel engine that produced 201 horsepower when combined with an automatic gearbox.

5. Nissan X Trail In July 2024, two years after its release in other international markets, Nissan is scheduled to introduce the X-Trail SUV in India. The X-Trail is making a comeback after eight years and will come in five- and seven-seater configurations. It has an ePOWER drive system that combines a petrol engine and a front electric motor with a capacity of 150 kW. Two engine options will be available for the SUV: a 211 horsepower all-wheel-drive version and a 201 horsepower ePOWER hybrid.

