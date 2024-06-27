Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mahindra Thar 5-door to Tata Curvv: A look at upcoming cars in India in 2024

    The Indian automobile industry has witnessed some spectacular launches in the ongoing year with many popular models being launched in the country. Let’s take a look at some new vehicles that are set to be launched in the remaining months of 2024.  

    article_image1
    First Published Jun 27, 2024, 12:15 PM IST

    In the current year, the Indian auto industry has seen some incredible debuts. Notable models that have been introduced in the nation include the Tata Punch EV, Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift, Hyundai Creta facelift, and many more.

    Given the number of models that are scheduled for release in India in the upcoming months, it is expected that this trend will continue. Let's examine a few new automobiles that will be on sale in 2024's remaining months.

    article_image2

    1. Tata Curvv and Curvv EV

    In the second half of 2024, Tata plans to introduce the Curvv and Curvv EV to the mid-size SUV market. After it launches, the Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, and Kia Seltos will be the rivals of the Tata Curvv SUV. After its holiday season premiere, the Curvv EV will be followed by petrol and diesel variants. A 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine and a diesel engine of comparable capacity will be available for the Curvv. Based on Tata's Gen 2 acti.ev design, the Curvv EV is anticipated to have a range of 450–500 km.

     

    article_image3

    2. Mahindra Thar 5-door

    The Thar 5-door, also probably dubbed the Thar Armada, is anticipated to be released by Mahindra in August 2024. For greater internal room, the new model will feature a larger wheelbase. The front and back styling will be updated, and a new touchscreen infotainment system will be included. The engine options will remain the same as those of the existing 3-door model.

    article_image4

    3. Skoda Kodiaq

    After being debuted for the international market last year, the new Skoda Kodiaq has been often observed testing on Indian roads. Thus, it is expected that this year would see the Indian debut of the next-generation Kodiaq SUV. A number of changes to the Skoda Kodiaq's external and interior design have been made since its introduction. In terms of the drivetrain, it's probable that it will merely stay in its current design.

     

    article_image5

    4. Kia Carnival

    Since the previous generation Carnival was withdrawn in India last year, Kia India plans to reintroduce the Carnival MPV later this year. But there's a chance it's coming back: the new Kia Carnival has been sighted testing on Indian roads.

    It seems improbable that India would see the 3.5-liter V6 GDI engine with 287 horsepower featured in the worldwide model. It is expected that the new model would continue to be sold in India with the same 2.2-liter diesel engine that produced 201 horsepower when combined with an automatic gearbox.

    article_image6

    5. Nissan X Trail

    In July 2024, two years after its release in other international markets, Nissan is scheduled to introduce the X-Trail SUV in India. The X-Trail is making a comeback after eight years and will come in five- and seven-seater configurations.

    It has an ePOWER drive system that combines a petrol engine and a front electric motor with a capacity of 150 kW. Two engine options will be available for the SUV: a 211 horsepower all-wheel-drive version and a 201 horsepower ePOWER hybrid.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Car care tips: Follow THESE steps to churn out best possible mileage from your vehicle gcw

    Car care tips: Follow THESE steps to churn out best possible mileage from your vehicle

    Car care tips: 4 tips to use vehicle's air conditioning effectively gcw

    Car care tips: 4 tips to use vehicle's air conditioning effectively

    5 reasons why sedans are a better choice than SUVs gcw

    5 reasons why sedans are a better choice than SUVs

    Tata Nexon CNG to launch soon! 5 things you can expect from it gcw

    Tata Nexon CNG to launch soon! 5 things you can expect from it

    Porsche 911 Hybrid globally unveiled, gets improved performance & more; Check details gcw

    Porsche 911 Hybrid globally unveiled, gets improved performance & more; Check details

    Recent Stories

    Sherlyn Chopra said once she slept with people for money; Read more ATG

    Sherlyn Chopra said once she slept with people for money; Read more

    TP Chandrasekharan murder case: Kannur Jail Superintendent among 3 officials suspended commute sentences of convicts anr

    TP Chandrasekharan murder case: Kannur Jail Superintendent among 3 officials suspended

    Historic steps in upcoming Budget: Top quotes from President Murmu's address in Parliament AJR

    'Historic steps in upcoming Budget': Top quotes from President Murmu's address in Parliament

    SBI to Bharti Airtel: Stocks to watch out for on June 27 RKK

    SBI to Bharti Airtel: Stocks to watch out for on June 27

    South Africa qualify for maiden T20 WC final: Revisiting Proteas' painful semifinal curse at ICC events snt

    South Africa qualify for maiden T20 WC final: Revisiting Proteas' painful semifinal curse at ICC events

    Recent Videos

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon