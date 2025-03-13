Honda Shine to HF Deluxe: Check out top 5 affordable bikes in India
Top 5 Cheapest Bikes: Millions of people in the country can't get through the day without using a motorcycle. Most of them prefer low-cost bikes that give good mileage. For those people, we are introducing the best cheap bikes that offer low prices and high mileage.
If you're looking for an affordable and reliable bike in India, there are plenty of great options to choose from. Whether you need a fuel-efficient commuter or a budget-friendly ride with good performance, brands like Honda, Hero, and Bajaj offer some excellent choices. In this list, we explore the top 5 affordable bikes in India, including the Honda Shine, HF Deluxe, and more, that provide great mileage, durability, and value for money. Let's take a look at the best budget-friendly motorcycles that won't break the bank!
1. Hero HF 100
This is a very low-cost bike. This motorcycle gives a mileage of 70 kilometers per liter. The price of this Hero bike is Rs 59,018 (ex-showroom price).
2. TVS Sport in second place
The price of the TVS Sport bike starts from Rs 59,881 (ex-showroom price) (Top 5 Cheapest Bikes in India). The company says that this bike gives a mileage of 80 kilometers per liter.
3. HF Deluxe in the next place
HF Deluxe gives a mileage of 75 kilometers per liter. Also, the price is also affordable. The showroom price of this bike starts from Rs 59,998 (Low Cost Bike).
4. Honda Shine
Honda Shine... This can be called an amazing bike. Its price starts from Rs 66,900. It is mainly a 100 cc bike. Its mileage is 65 kilometers per liter.
5. TVS Radeon
Finally, let's look at the TVS Radeon bike. The mileage of this bike is 63 kilometers per liter. The price of this bike starts from Rs 70,720 (ex-showroom).