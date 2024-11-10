Honda Activa 7G: Know features, Price, Colours and Range (Photos)

The Honda Activa 7G is a stylish and powerful scooter with excellent mileage, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious buyers.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 10, 2024, 1:06 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 10, 2024, 1:06 PM IST

Honda Activa 7G: Stylish and fuel-efficient

The Honda Activa 7G scooter has an attractive design. With branded features and excellent mileage of 55 kmpl, it is ready for widespread sales in the Indian market. With its stylish looks and powerful engine, it is an excellent choice for those looking for a mileage scooter.

article_image2

Activa 7G: Sporty design and LED lights

The Activa 7G scooter's sporty design makes you stand out. LED headlights and the angular design on the front give it an attractive look. LED taillights and a new grab rail are provided at the rear.

article_image3

Activa 7G: Powerful BS-6 engine

The Activa 7G scooter also has a BS-6 engine. Honda has not yet released details about this scooter's engine, but it is speculated that a 110cc engine will be provided. This high-performance engine will also deliver 55 kmpl mileage.

article_image4

Activa 7G: Digital meter and safety features

The Activa 7G scooter excels in modern features. It has a fully digital meter console that provides important information like speedometer, fuel gauge, odometer, and trip meter. In addition, it may also get safety features like Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and Combined Braking System (CBS).

article_image5

Activa 7G: Estimated price range

The price of the Honda Activa 7G scooter has not yet been officially released. However, its starting price is estimated to be between Rs. 80,000 and Rs. 90,000.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru vkp

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru

Safety matters! Things to keep in mind while using hydraulic vehicles and joysticks anr

Safety matters! Things to keep in mind while using hydraulic vehicles and joysticks

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 REVEALED! Launch on November 11; Check features, engine and more gcw

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 REVEALED! Launch on November 11; Check features, engine and more

Diwali 2024: Mercedes, BMW, Audi and more luxury cars offer heavy discount; check price RBA

Diwali 2024: Mercedes, BMW, Audi and more luxury cars offer heavy discount; check price

Why are car spare tires smaller? Here are 7 key reasons AJR

Why are car spare tires smaller? Here are 7 key reasons

Recent Stories

3 Indian Army paratroopers injured in ongoing encounters in J&K, terrorists likely trapped dmn

3 Indian Army paratroopers injured in ongoing encounters in J&K, terrorists likely trapped

Bangladesh cracks down on Donald Trump's supporters; many arrested for victory celebrations (WATCH) shk

Bangladesh cracks down on Donald Trump's supporters; many arrested for victory celebrations (WATCH)

Why Abhishek Bachchan did not attend Aishwarya Rai's birthday party? Read on RBA

Why Abhishek Bachchan did not attend Aishwarya Rai's birthday party? Read on

Maharashtra BJP manifesto 2024: 7 key promises, pledges unveiled gcw

Maharashtra BJP manifesto 2024: 7 key promises, pledges unveiled

Maharashtra BJP manifesto 2024: 7 key promises, pledges unveiled gcw

Maharashtra BJP manifesto 2024: 7 key promises, pledges unveiled

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon