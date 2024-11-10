Honda Activa 7G: Know features, Price, Colours and Range (Photos)

The Honda Activa 7G is a stylish and powerful scooter with excellent mileage, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Honda Activa 7G: Stylish and fuel-efficient

The Honda Activa 7G scooter has an attractive design. With branded features and excellent mileage of 55 kmpl, it is ready for widespread sales in the Indian market. With its stylish looks and powerful engine, it is an excellent choice for those looking for a mileage scooter.

Activa 7G: Sporty design and LED lights

The Activa 7G scooter's sporty design makes you stand out. LED headlights and the angular design on the front give it an attractive look. LED taillights and a new grab rail are provided at the rear.

Activa 7G: Powerful BS-6 engine

The Activa 7G scooter also has a BS-6 engine. Honda has not yet released details about this scooter's engine, but it is speculated that a 110cc engine will be provided. This high-performance engine will also deliver 55 kmpl mileage.

Activa 7G: Digital meter and safety features

The Activa 7G scooter excels in modern features. It has a fully digital meter console that provides important information like speedometer, fuel gauge, odometer, and trip meter. In addition, it may also get safety features like Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and Combined Braking System (CBS).

Activa 7G: Estimated price range

The price of the Honda Activa 7G scooter has not yet been officially released. However, its starting price is estimated to be between Rs. 80,000 and Rs. 90,000.

