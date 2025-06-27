The Nissan X-Trail has made a splash in the Indian market. This powerful SUV has won the hearts of car lovers. If you are also thinking of getting it, let us tell you about its features, specifications, and look.

Nissan X-Trail SUV: The demand for SUV cars has increased significantly in the Indian market. It has also become the best choice for families. If you are also thinking of getting a powerful SUV with amazing features for long trips with your family, then the Nissan X-Trail can be the best option. The company launched this car in the market in August 2024. Since then, it has created a buzz in the market. Let us tell you about all its features.

Nissan X-Trail Look

You will love the exterior design of the Nissan X-Trail. Seeing it, anyone can say that this SUV comes from the premium category. The muscular front, sharp curves, and LED lights give it a very beautiful and bold look. Its look is going to be liked by every car lover.

Nissan X-Trail Price

The Nissan X-Trail was launched in August 2024 last year. Since then, it has been everyone's first choice in the SUV segment. Talking about its price, it starts from ₹49.92 lakh (ex-showroom). This car comes in only one fully loaded variant. In such a situation, you will not have to get too confused.

Nissan X-Trail Engine

This SUV is equipped with a 1.5-liter turbo petrol mild-hybrid engine. It generates 161bhp of power and 300nm of torque. It is mated to a CVT gearbox, which is capable of powering the front wheels. Its engine also balances mileage. Also, it gives a smooth ride.

Nissan X-Trail Interior Technology

The premium quality of the SUV makes it special. Something similar is also given in the Nissan X-Trail. It has an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. A 10.8-inch digital drive display has been installed. It is also available with great features in terms of navigation and music.

Nissan X-Trail Safety Features

The Nissan X-Trail has achieved a 5-star safety rating in the Euro NCAP crash test. It is not only good-looking but also special from a safety point of view. Traveling with family inside this car feels very good and comfortable.

Nissan X-Trail Comparison

In the Indian market, the Nissan X-Trail directly competes with the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tiguan, and MG Gloster. While more features are seen in other SUVs, on the other hand, this one offers a full balance.