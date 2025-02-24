Elevate EV, ZR-V Hybrid: 5 New Honda SUVs coming to India (Details)

Honda is planning to introduce new SUV cars in the Indian market. Models like the seven-seater SUV, Elevate EV, and ZR-V are expected to be launched soon.

Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 24, 2025, 3:29 PM IST

Honda new SUV

The demand for cars in the SUV segment continues to grow among Indian consumers. If you are planning to buy a new SUV in the future, this news is for you. Japanese automobile brand Honda India is set to introduce several SUV models in the coming days. These include electric and hybrid models. Let's take a look at the upcoming 3 Honda SUVs.

Honda India

Honda India plans to introduce a new seven-seater SUV to the Indian market. This seven-seater SUV is expected to be launched in 2027. The seven-seater SUV is expected to get a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine.

Honda SUV Cars

Honda is entering the electric vehicle segment in India with the introduction of the Elevate EV. The Elevate EV is likely to be launched next year, i.e., in 2026. This SUV will compete with SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta EV, Maruti Suzuki eVitara, Mahindra BE6, and Tata Curvv EV. Various sources say that this EV can travel 400 km on a single charge.

Upcoming SUVs

Honda is set to introduce the ZR-V in the Indian market. This hybrid SUV is likely to hit the roads by the end of this year or early 2026. However, a final decision on its launch in India is yet to be made. We can say that the Honda ZR-V will be sold in India via the CBU route. This SUV is powered by a 2.0-liter petrol engine mated to a dual-motor hybrid system.

