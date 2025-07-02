Image Credit : iSTOCK

Driving without insurance is considered a serious offense. Under the law, if you are caught driving a car or other vehicle without Third Party Insurance, you will be fined Rs.2,000 for the first offense. Not only that, but you could also face up to three months in jail. Sometimes both a fine and imprisonment are imposed simultaneously. Repeat offenders face even harsher penalties. A second offense can result in a Rs.4,000 fine and three months imprisonment. Therefore, drivers should be careful not to drive without insurance.