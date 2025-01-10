Royal Enfield's 2025 lineup: Scram 440, Classic 650, Bullet 650, and Himalayan 750

Royal Enfield is set to launch new motorcycles in 2025, including the Scram 440, Classic 650, Bullet 650 Twin, and Himalayan 750. These models offer enhanced performance, modern features, and Royal Enfield's iconic styling.

Royal Enfield Bikes 2025

Royal Enfield is gearing up to launch an exciting new motorcycle lineup in the Indian market in 2025, with plans to further expand its 650 lineup.

Royal Enfield Scram 440

The Royal Enfield Scram 440, unveiled at the Motoverse event in Goa in November 2024, is set to hit the market. This new model boasts a 443cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine.

Royal Enfield Classic 650

The Royal Enfield Bullet Classic 650 has been eagerly awaited since its debut at EICMA in Milan last November. This motorcycle pays homage to Royal Enfield's iconic heritage.

Bullet 650 Twin

As the most affordable option in Royal Enfield's 650cc lineup, the Bullet 650 Twin focuses on simplicity and timeless design.

Himalayan 750

The new Himalayan 750 represents a significant step in Royal Enfield's lineup, with recent spy shots revealing impressive upgrades.

Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield's upcoming models, the Scram 440, Classic 650, Bullet 650 Twin, and Himalayan 750, exemplify the brand's commitment to innovation while staying true to its heritage.

Latest Videos