Zodiac Remedies to Enhance Love and Understanding in Your Marriage
Here are some astrological remedies for relationship problems for all 12 zodiac signs. It details the causes of problems for each sign and the worship methods to resolve them.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer
Aries: Quick temper can cause tension. Offer milk to Murugan on Tuesdays.
Taurus: Suspicion and selfishness can lead to fights. Worship Mahalaxmi on Fridays.
Gemini: Control your speech. Worship Vishnu on Wednesdays.
Cancer: Excessive possessiveness can cause issues. Worship Durga on Mondays.
Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio
Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Sagittarius: Love for freedom and harsh words can cause problems. Worship Dakshinamurthy on Thursdays.
Capricorn: Excessive control can create issues. Worship Shani on Saturdays.
Aquarius: Aloofness can lead to problems. Worship Hanuman on Saturdays.
Pisces: Dreamy nature and unclear actions can cause fights. Worship Guru on Thursdays.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.