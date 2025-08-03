Image Credit : Getty

Aries: Ganesha says despite a busy schedule, you'll find time for enjoyable activities. Finances will improve slightly. Ongoing disputes with close ones will resolve. Students will focus on their goals. Stick to your principles. Avoid risky activities. Unexpected expenses may arise. Spend time at a religious place for peace. You might make important business decisions today.

Taurus: Ganesha says you'll be busy with social activities. Receiving stuck money will ease financial worries. Students will succeed in job interviews. Avoid wasting time with friends and on unproductive activities, as it could leave important tasks unfinished. Minor issues may cause tension at home, so avoid getting angry. Personal work might distract you at the workplace. Your spouse will fully support you in maintaining household order.