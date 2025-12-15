Weekly Horoscope, December 15–21: See What This Week Brings for Your Zodiac Sign
Weekly Horoscope December 15–21, 2025 reveals how Sun, Venus and Moon transits will create auspicious and inauspicious yogas, impacting career, finances and life of all zodiac signs.
Weekly Horoscope, December 15–21
During December 15–21, major planetary shifts will take place as the Sun and Venus transit into Sagittarius, bringing noticeable changes in energy, emotions and decision-making. These movements will influence career, finances, relationships and health for all zodiac signs. Find out how these powerful transits and resulting yogas will shape your week and what you should do to make the most of upcoming opportunities while staying cautious of challenges.
Aries
A good week for students and job seekers. Old issues will resolve, and work situations will improve. Be mindful of health and stress. A foreign trip might be on the cards.
Taurus
Opponents won't harm you this week. Your love life improves, and confidence grows. A new business deal is possible. Invest wisely, as your budget may be strained. Watch your kids.
Gemini
You might travel with your kids. Work pressure will ease, helping you relax. You'll attend a big event and plan for the future. Minor love spats are possible. Take care of your health.
Cancer
Youth may succeed in interviews. Good news and financial gains are likely. People will be impressed by you. Watch your children's activities. Avoid rushing things. You may lean towards arts.
Leo
You may face a health issue. A heavy workload might require overtime. Students will focus on exams. Love life is good. Past efforts will pay off. A trip with friends is likely.
Virgo
You can start new work this week and will be lucky in love. You might get a pricey gift. It's a good time for students. Be careful, as your words might hurt someone. A new home or vehicle is possible.
Libra
Your respect in the family will grow. Time is good for new ventures and partnerships will be profitable. You might do some expensive shopping. Your family may learn about your love life and disapprove.
Scorpio
A job promotion is possible. A religious event may happen at home. You'll spend quality time with family, and love bonds will strengthen. Don't trust strangers or make emotional decisions.
Sagittarius
A business trip is on the cards. Students will find success. Money-related stalled work may get completed. The time is good for jobs and business, but beware of hidden enemies. Mind your health.
Capricorn
Expect guests this week. You'll enjoy a religious event. Youth will focus on learning new skills. Your child may achieve great success. A job change is possible. Be careful with online shopping.
Aquarius
Your income may improve. You'll feel peace at home and your bosses will be pleased. You'll feel energetic and may lean towards spirituality. Use your past experiences. Curb bad habits.
Pisces
Big gains from the stock market are possible. You'll party with friends. Health improves, and a job promotion is likely. Travel will be pleasant. Don't mock others. Watch your child.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
