New Year Mars Transit: These Zodiac Signs Will Carry Luck Everywhere
Mars transit in the new year will boost strength and luck for select zodiac signs. A powerful Mars may bring success, wealth, and relief from Saturn-related struggles, turning efforts into positive results.
Mars Transit
In astrology, Mars is the son of Earth, representing strength and courage. A strong Mars in a horoscope grants wishes and boosts confidence. On April 2, 2026, Mars enters Pisces.
Taurus
Mars transits the 11th house of Taurus, the house of gains. So, 2026 brings luck to Taurus. Cash flow will increase. Old debts may be cleared. You'll get good returns from investments.
Cancer
Mars is a beneficial planet for Cancer. In 2026, your luck will double. You'll earn money from long journeys or foreign-related work. Job seekers might find work abroad.
Scorpio
Mars rules Scorpio. In 2026, it transits your 5th house, making life auspicious. This strengthens you financially. You can profit from the stock market or business with care.
Capricorn
Mars transits Capricorn's 3rd house, bringing courage and success. The harder you work, the more financial benefits you'll get. Your performance at work will improve.
Pisces
Mars in Pisces enhances your personality. As lord of the 2nd and 9th houses, it creates wealth yoga, bringing unexpected financial gains. Your leadership skills will shine.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
