Horoscope for 15 December 2025 reveals job opportunities, cautions about enemies, and the effects of auspicious and inauspicious yogas. Read detailed predictions for all 12 zodiac signs.

Horoscope for 15 December 2025: On 15 December 2025, Aries will get good news, and their love life will be wonderful. Taurus might get a job but needs to be careful of enemies. Gemini should avoid disputes and will benefit from property. Cancer will make the right decisions and should not rush into anything. Read on to find out how the day will be for each zodiac sign?

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Aries Horoscope 15 December 2025

People of this sign may see positive changes in their daily routine. For those in government jobs, this time will be even more auspicious. The love life situation will also be better than before. Good news might come through friends today.

Taurus Horoscope 15 December 2025

Students will remain focused on their studies. People in politics will get a big position, which will increase their influence. You need to be careful of hidden enemies. The youth will get a chance to showcase their talent. The unemployed may get a job.

Gemini Horoscope 15 December 2025

People of this sign will have doubts about their career. Avoid arguing with anyone, or you will have to face trouble. There may be a discussion with family members on an important matter. People involved in property work may benefit.

Cancer Horoscope 15 December 2025

People of this sign should control their speech, otherwise a dispute is possible. Family members may get angry about something. Do not rush into anything. Your decisions will prove to be correct. There may be an argument with your spouse over something.

Leo Horoscope 15 December 2025

People of this sign will feel proud of their child's achievement. There will be a profitable situation in business. If you have borrowed money from someone, you can repay it today. A guest may also visit your home today. A short-distance journey is possible.

Virgo Horoscope 15 December 2025

Keep your budget in mind while shopping. Your mind will be engaged in social service work. There may be a heated discussion with family members about something. You will feel good after meeting old friends. Students' minds may wander from studies. Take care of your health.

Libra Horoscope 15 December 2025

Sweetness will remain in your love life. An increase in income may improve your financial situation. You will be successful in understanding people's problems. Your contact with learned people will become stronger. You can make new plans in business. Health will be fine.

Scorpio Horoscope 15 December 2025

Today, the minds of people of this sign may turn towards unethical activities, but doing so can increase their problems. Keep an eye on children's activities. You need to be careful of hidden enemies. Your mind will be restless today for some reason.

Sagittarius Horoscope 15 December 2025

The problems in your love life will end. There will be more inclination towards religion and spirituality. Your performance in both job and business will be very good. You can start working on future plans. Solutions to problems will also be found today.

Capricorn Horoscope 15 December 2025

The day is auspicious for expressing love. You may get a new responsibility at work. Students will perform brilliantly in their studies today. The unemployed are likely to get their desired job. You should avoid signing any paper without reading it.

Aquarius Horoscope 15 December 2025

An argument with officials at work is possible over something. Family members will disagree with you on something. The health of the elderly at home may deteriorate. You will not be able to give time to your love life. Stay away from stray animals on the road. Financial loss is also possible today.

Pisces Horoscope 15 December 2025

Today, keep an eye on your children. Women's health may decline. Today your time will be spent in recreational activities. Your mind will be less focused on work, which may annoy your superiors. Do not interfere in others' disputes.



Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.