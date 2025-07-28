Image Credit : Getty

Aries: This week will be a bit different, but your confidence will help you fight through it. Your efforts will be fruitful. You might hear good news about a relative's health improvement. Don't take on responsibilities impulsively due to lack of time, as it could affect your health. In business, your hard work will pay off. Romantic relationships might deepen. Avoid imbalanced meals to prevent digestive issues.

Taurus: This week is favorable, keeping you optimistic and showing you the path to success. Home and family matters will be satisfactory. Fun times with friends will create memorable moments. Be careful not to reveal your weaknesses. There might be concerns about children's company, so monitor their activities. A sibling's health might cause worry. Good opportunities for business growth might arise. Attraction to a friend of the opposite sex could distract you from your goals. You might experience mental stress and sadness.