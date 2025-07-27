From July 28th to August 3rd, 2025, five zodiac signs, including Cancer and Virgo, will experience good fortune and wealth due to Dhanalakshmi Yoga.

Lucky Zodiac Signs in the Last Week of July

Cancer: The last week of July brings luck and positive outcomes. Your luck will fully support you this week. So, leave laziness behind and try to complete all your tasks. You may receive good news from your child. This week will be very auspicious for business people. Your hard work will bear fruit. If you're thinking about making any investments, remember to consult someone first; doing so may bring profits. Regarding family life, this week will be filled with happiness. There will be sweetness in your relationships. The end of the week will be very auspicious.

Virgo: The last week of July will be fruitful for your hard work. Employed individuals will receive full support from colleagues and superiors, making tasks easier to complete. All pending work will be finished quickly. However, be mindful of your words and behavior. Avoid harsh language. Unnecessary tension or disputes may arise. Your love life will be good. Avoid hasty decisions. Married Virgos will have a happy week.

Libra: The last week of July brings new hope and good news. The week's start will see stalled work gain momentum with help from friends or well-wishers. Those entangled in legal matters may see outcomes in their favor. This week will bring peace of mind. Employed Libras will have an auspicious week with potential financial gains. New responsibilities may arise, strengthening your image. Job seekers may find good opportunities. Students pursuing higher education may hear good news regarding competitive exams. A sweet relationship with your partner will provide emotional strength.

Sagittarius: The last week of July brings a good confluence of karma and luck. Any efforts you make will be successful. Luck is on your side. This week, you may complete a long-pending task with support from someone in a government department, bringing peace and satisfaction. This week will bring sweetness to your love life. Singles may find their desired life partner. Those preparing for competitive exams or higher education abroad may receive good news.

Pisces: The last week of July will be beneficial and full of experiences. You are likely to undertake a long journey, which will be pleasant and financially and personally rewarding. The week's start brings opportunities for fun with youngsters and friends, lightening your mood. This week brings support and appreciation at the workplace. People around you will support you wholeheartedly. Senior officers will appreciate your work and hard work, potentially leading to a promotion and new responsibilities. This week will be especially beneficial and auspicious.