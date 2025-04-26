Image Credit : Freepik

This week will be very auspicious and fruitful for Aquarians. This week you will get full support of luck. During this period, there will be a happy atmosphere at home due to your transfer to the desired location. You may buy some luxury items in the middle of the week. Your desire to buy land or building will also be fulfilled. This week you will get a chance to avail government related schemes. In the latter half of the week, you will get a chance to meet a famous and influential person. There is a possibility of going on a religious trip with your spouse.