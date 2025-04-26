Weekly Horoscope, 28 April To 4 May: Luck Boost for 5 Signs
Lakshmi Narayan Rajyog will be formed this week, i.e., the last week of April.
Gemini individuals are likely to experience increased happiness in their family life this week. All family members should adopt a cooperative attitude to maintain a positive home environment. Any old disagreements can be resolved this week. You are likely to achieve special success in your professional field this week. This week is especially auspicious for working women. You will get the reward for your hard work this week. In addition, your confidence will also increase. You will get full support from colleagues and superiors.
The planetary positions will be very auspicious and successful for Scorpio individuals. Also, efforts made for employment at the beginning of this week will be successful. At the same time, if you are thinking of working in a big organization, you may get a big offer. At the same time, efforts made to get higher education will be fruitful. This week will prove to be very auspicious for you in terms of love life. This week you will get the full benefit of Lakshmi Narayan Rajyog.
Sagittarians will have a lot of work this week, but you will get the full results of your hard work this week. Your mind will be happy as some long pending work will be completed. This trip will bring you closer to your family. In terms of health, the second half of the week will give adverse results. You will spend happy time with your love partner. At the same time, your married life will be very happy during this period.
This week will be very auspicious and fruitful for Aquarians. This week you will get full support of luck. During this period, there will be a happy atmosphere at home due to your transfer to the desired location. You may buy some luxury items in the middle of the week. Your desire to buy land or building will also be fulfilled. This week you will get a chance to avail government related schemes. In the latter half of the week, you will get a chance to meet a famous and influential person. There is a possibility of going on a religious trip with your spouse.
The last week of April will bring good fortune to Pisces. Employees and businessmen may have to travel for work at the beginning of the week. You may be a little tired during this time, but you will also experience happiness. Because, during this time you will be in contact with senior people. This will help to make many of your tasks easier. You may get some important responsibility or promotion during this time. Good opportunities will be available for people wandering in search of employment.