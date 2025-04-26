Mars, the planet of war, changes constellations in May. This period will be auspicious for people of 3 zodiac signs.

In May, Mars, the planet of war, will change constellations. On May 12, 2025, at 8:55 am, Mars will transit in Ashlesha Nakshatra. Mars will remain in this constellation until June 7, 2025.

Mars is the planet of adventure, siblings, courage, land, and energy. Ashlesha Nakshatra is the ninth of the 27 constellations. This constellation falls under the sign of Cancer. Mars's entry into the constellation of Mercury will bring auspicious results for some zodiac signs. Let's find out which zodiac signs will begin their auspicious days with the change in Mars's constellation.

Gemini will benefit greatly from the change in Mars's constellation. You will get a golden opportunity to invest. Financial gains will come from old property. The financial situation will improve. There will be happiness in the homes of both married and unmarried people. There will be no major problems in the family in the coming days.

For those born under the sign of Libra, the coming time will be very auspicious from a financial perspective. There is a strong possibility that the ongoing dispute in the family will be resolved. Investment will bring immense benefits to the unaware. The financial situation will improve. People who have had health problems for a long time are now seeing improvements.

For Capricorn, there are signs of an increase in the income of working people. Profits will be seen in new partnership projects. Health will improve due to the grace of Mars. Married couples should try to control their expenses. The financial situation will be excellent. The business of traders will increase.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.