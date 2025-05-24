Vat Savitri Vrat 2025: 5 zodiac signs to receive blessings
Vat Savitri Vrat 2025: Scriptures emphasize the significance of Vat Savitri Vrat. Observing this fast enhances women's good fortune. Auspicious alignments on this day could bring luck to women of 5 zodiac signs.
| Published : May 24 2025, 10:17 AM
2 Min read
Image Credit : Getty
A Lucky Vat Savitri Vrat for Whom?
Vat Savitri Vrat Rashifal: Vat Savitri Vrat is observed every year on the new moon day of Jyeshtha month. This fast holds special significance for Hindu women. This year, it falls on Monday, May 26th. According to scriptures, observing this fast and performing puja enhances women's good fortune. This year, several auspicious alignments coincide with Vat Savitri Vrat, making it a special day for women of 5 zodiac signs. They will receive special blessings from Goddess Lakshmi. Find out which 5 zodiac signs these are...
Image Credit : Freepik
Aries
May 26th will be auspicious for Aries women. Any troubles in their love life might resolve. They could receive an expensive gift from their husband. Stuck money might come through. They'll have a pleasant experience.
Image Credit : Freepik
Cancer
Working Cancer women might get promoted or receive a raise. They'll meet their work targets. Couples might go on a romantic trip. Happiness will prevail at home. Good news related to children is likely. Health will improve.
Image Credit : Freepik
Leo
Leo women will gain financially through their father. They'll be everyone's favorite. Their work and nature will be praised. Travel plans might materialize. Old disagreements will resolve, bringing family happiness.
Image Credit : Freepik
Sagittarius
Sagittarius women will receive support from their husbands, enabling them to start something new. Love life will improve. They'll enjoy good food and a romantic trip is possible. A gift is on the cards. They might buy a new vehicle or house.
Image Credit : Freepik
Pisces
Pisces women will receive special blessings from Goddess Lakshmi, leading to financial gains. Success is likely in property disputes. They'll enjoy quality time with family. Benefits from government schemes are possible.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
