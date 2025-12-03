Image Credit : Getty

Aries:

Don't make any hasty decisions today; think things through. People of this sign should avoid arguing. Don't bring up money in any issue. You'll benefit financially today, and any hard work you put in will pay off.

Taurus:

Your advice will be useful for students, and their workload will be reduced. Spend the evening with friends and family. You'll see benefits. Closeness with a diplomat will grow, helping your career. Your popularity among colleagues will increase.