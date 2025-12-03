Jupiter shifts into Gemini and the Moon enters Taurus on Dec 3, 2025. Discover how these powerful planetary transits influence all 12 zodiac signs in today’s horoscope and shape your day.

Horoscope for December 3, 2025: On December 3, 2025, Aries people will be in the spotlight; they should pay attention to their health. Taurus individuals will be happy and will meet good people. Gemini natives might go on a trip and learn something new. Cancer's strength will increase; they should use their head instead of their heart. Read on to know how the day will be for each zodiac sign?

Aries Horoscope December 3, 2025

People of this sign will be in the spotlight today; people will praise you. Long-standing stress may be relieved today. If you have a chronic illness, take care of your health. You will accept the changes in life. Your love life will also be much better than before.

Taurus Horoscope December 3, 2025

People of this sign will have a greater interest in literature today. A new experiment in business can be successful. The quality of your work in your job will increase. You will get a chance to meet good people. This will also bring you great happiness.

Gemini Horoscope December 3, 2025

Today, the atmosphere at the workplace will be excellent. There are chances of going on a trip. You will get an opportunity to learn something new. People will praise your work. Invest thoughtfully in the stock market or elsewhere. You will be happy to meet friends.

Cancer Horoscope December 3, 2025

Today, your strength will increase. Too much ego can also cause trouble. Misunderstandings can lead to bitterness in relationships. The day will be sluggish due to fatigue and laziness. You should make decisions with your head instead of your heart.

Leo Horoscope December 3, 2025

People of this sign who are associated with marketing business may benefit. They will make good use of their work skills. You may get a big responsibility at your job. A dispute situation may arise with employees. Take care of your health.

Virgo Horoscope December 3, 2025

People of this sign should be careful today; opponents may conspire against them. You will get support from your maternal side. Do not sign any paper without reading it. Follow government rules, or you may face a penalty. Your love life will be okay.

Libra Horoscope December 3, 2025

People of this sign may get a promotion at work. Their attachment to religious activities will be a bit more today. Enemies may overpower you. New ideas regarding business may come to your mind. You will get full support from friends.

Scorpio Horoscope December 3, 2025

Unmarried people of this sign may get their marriage fixed. You will be able to implement plans properly in business, which will boost your confidence. If there is any problem related to children, it can be resolved. Health will be fine.

Sagittarius Horoscope December 3, 2025

Today, the atmosphere at the workplace will be very good. Officers may be impressed by your ideas. The problem of stomach pain will persist. You may get a big order in business. You will be successful in resolving disputed issues. The support of friends will be helpful.

Capricorn Horoscope December 3, 2025

If you want to start a new work, you will face a lot of trouble. You can also go on an entertaining trip with friends. Students will not feel like studying. There may be chances of financial gain. You may get your parents' support in some work.

Aquarius Horoscope December 3, 2025

Today, you may get a big profit in business, which will relieve financial distress. Your discipline will prove to be a plus point for you. You can invest in new schemes. Seasonal diseases like cold and cough can be troublesome.

Pisces Horoscope December 3, 2025

Do not share your secret matters with anyone, or they may be leaked. Carelessness in eating habits can cause stomach pain. You need to pay attention to your fitness. If you have a chronic illness, get a medical check-up on time.



Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.