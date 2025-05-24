Image Credit : Social media

Benefits of Keeping a Tortoise at Home: Positive energy flow, increased wealth and career opportunities, relief from health problems, harmony and stability in relationships, peace and harmony at home, helps remove Vastu defects.

Mistakes to Avoid:

Don't place the tortoise near the flush or bathroom.

Never keep a broken tortoise at home.

Keep the tortoise clean.

Placing a tortoise in the center of the house can be inauspicious.

Don't place a tortoise without understanding direction and color.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.