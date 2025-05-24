Vastu Tips: Where to keep tortoise figurine to attract money, love, and health
Placing a tortoise in your home can bring stability to your health, wealth, and relationships, according to Vastu. Learn about the right color, direction, and benefits.
Whether it's for worship in the prayer room or display in the living room, you're likely to see a tortoise in many homes these days. This tortoise may seem ordinary, but from a Vastu and spiritual perspective, it's a symbol of stability. If health, money, and relationships are unstable in your life, you might be very worried. Learn about the right place, color, direction, and benefits of keeping a tortoise at home according to Vastu Shastra. If you keep a tortoise at home or are thinking of doing so, this information will be very useful.
For relationship stability, keep a tortoise family. If there's instability in your personal or married life, don't keep a single tortoise. Keep it with its partner or a family of small and big tortoise. Choose a brass tortoise and place it in the South-West direction. This brings balance, stability, and harmony to relationships.
Place a brown tortoise in the North-East. If someone at home has health problems or a long-term illness, place a brown tortoise in the North-East direction. Also, keep your medicines in the same place. This improves health and provides mental peace.
Place a silver tortoise in the North. According to Vastu expert Jay Madan, keep a silver tortoise in water and place it on the ground in the North direction. The tortoise's tail should face North, so it looks like the tortoise is coming into the house from the North. A tortoise placed in this direction is considered auspicious for wealth, career, and positive energy.
Benefits of Keeping a Tortoise at Home: Positive energy flow, increased wealth and career opportunities, relief from health problems, harmony and stability in relationships, peace and harmony at home, helps remove Vastu defects.
Mistakes to Avoid:
- Don't place the tortoise near the flush or bathroom.
- Never keep a broken tortoise at home.
- Keep the tortoise clean.
- Placing a tortoise in the center of the house can be inauspicious.
- Don't place a tortoise without understanding direction and color.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.