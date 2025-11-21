End-of-Year Blessings: Mars Brings Home, Wealth, and Prosperity to These Signs
As Mars transits into Scorpio, it forms the powerful Ruchak Rajayoga. According to Vedic astrology, this celestial event promises wealth, success, and prosperity for certain zodiac signs. Find out if you're one of the lucky ones.
Mars
According to Vedic astrology, with only a month left until the end of 2025, planetary movements in December will be special. Mars, a symbol of energy and courage, is in Scorpio. When Mars transits its own sign, it creates Ruchak Rajayoga, known to boost success and leadership.
Aries
Mars is the ruling planet of Aries, making this yoga very auspicious. Your influence at work will be noticeable, and your decisions will be praised. It's a good time if you want to change jobs.
Leo
Ruchak Rajayoga will be very beneficial for Leo. Your business will expand, and your social influence will grow. You'll reap the rewards of your hard work and see a boost in confidence. A happy atmosphere will prevail in the family.
Sagittarius
Ruchak Rajayoga will be very positive for Sagittarius. You'll feel courageous and energetic. You can complete your pending tasks, and you might be given new responsibilities at the office.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
