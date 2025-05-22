Astrology Tips: What not to see first thing in the morning
Did you know there are certain things you shouldn't see first thing in the morning? Seeing some things can cause trouble all day long.
| Published : May 22 2025, 10:30 AM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
16
Image Credit : others
What not to do immediately after waking up?
According to astrology, how we start our morning determines the course of our day. Learn what to avoid seeing upon waking.
26
Image Credit : freepik
Don't look at these things in the morning
Seeing a stopped clock is considered a bad omen, symbolizing stagnation and hindering progress.
36
Image Credit : others
Mirror (before washing your face)
Looking in the mirror before washing your face can attract negative energy.
46
Image Credit : freepik
Empty Utensils
Leaving dirty dishes overnight and seeing them in the morning attracts financial difficulties.
56
Image Credit : social media
Broom, Dustbin
Seeing cleaning tools first thing in the morning can invite negative energy and bad omens.
66
Image Credit : Getty
How to increase positivity?
Focus on positive images and practices like meditation and yoga for a good day.
Top Stories