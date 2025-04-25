Vastu tips for a happy marriage: 5 remedies that can bring harmony
According to Vastu Shastra, making certain changes in the home, especially in the bedroom, can reduce conflicts between couples and promote a harmonious relationship.
| Published : Apr 25 2025, 04:11 PM
1 Min read
15
Arguments between couples are common. However, for some, these disputes become frequent, leading to distress and even divorce. Vastu suggests that certain changes in the home can reduce these problems and bring happiness.
25
Vastu defects that can cause marital problems include an incorrectly positioned bedroom. For a harmonious relationship, the bedroom should ideally be in the southwest direction.
35
Avoid placing mirrors opposite the bed, as this can lead to frequent arguments. If removing the mirror is difficult, cover it with a cloth at night. Also, avoid storing unused items under the bed, as this can increase negative energy.
45
Place a pair of lovebird or swan figurines in the southwest corner of the bedroom. Keep fresh flowers in the bedroom and avoid artificial ones. Hang a painting or picture of a loving couple in the northwest or southwest direction.
55
Ensure that you and your partner sleep with your heads pointing south. Avoid having a TV in the bedroom. These precautions can help prevent marital problems.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
