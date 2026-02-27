Trigrahi Yoga After Holi: Luck to Shine for These 3 Zodiac Signs
After Holi, a powerful Trigrahi Yoga forms as Sun, Saturn, and Venus align in Pisces on 15 March. This rare planetary shift may bring major luck, wealth opportunities, and positive changes for three zodiac signs.
Trigrahi Yoga after Holi
Taurus (Vrishabha Rashi)
Gemini (Mithuna Rashi)
Aquarius (Kumbha Rashi)
You can say March is a golden period for Aquarius. Saturn is the ruler of this sign, so the Trigrahi Yoga will have a very positive impact. If you've been planning to buy a house or land for a while, you might just do it in March. This is also the best time to make any new investments. Your career will hit a new high. Plus, you'll get much better returns than you expected from old investments.
