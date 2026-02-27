You can say March is a golden period for Aquarius. Saturn is the ruler of this sign, so the Trigrahi Yoga will have a very positive impact. If you've been planning to buy a house or land for a while, you might just do it in March. This is also the best time to make any new investments. Your career will hit a new high. Plus, you'll get much better returns than you expected from old investments.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.