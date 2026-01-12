Vastu Tips for Home: Know Which Items You Should Not Buy on a Monday
According to Vastu Shastra, buying certain items on a Monday can disturb peace and prosperity at home. Learn which purchases to avoid on Mondays to prevent family problems and maintain harmony.
Vastu Tips
According to Vastu and astrology, Monday is dedicated to the Moon, which governs peace of mind. Experts say buying certain items on this day can cause mental and financial issues.
So, what shouldn't you buy on Monday? And what can you buy?
Avoid buying electronics, grains in bulk, iron/steel items, stationery, or new vehicles on Mondays. These can lead to quick damage, financial loss, or household discord.
Potential Downsides of Buying
Buying restricted items on a Monday is believed to create mental unrest, lead to avoidable financial losses, trigger family disagreements, and negatively affect clarity and decision-making abilities over time.
What You CAN Buy on Monday
Buying items associated with the Moon on a Monday is believed to bring good fortune. Purchasing milk and dairy products, white rice, white clothing, silver items, pearls, flowers, and perfumes is considered auspicious.
Disclaimer: Vastu tips are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
