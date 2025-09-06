Image Credit : AI Generated

Though Saturn rules Capricorn, Venus's grace will bring significant change. Years of hard work will bear fruit. Career advancement, new business deals, and unexpected profits are on the horizon. Help will come from friends and relatives. Long-standing family problems will lessen. You'll succeed in property matters. Even with Saturn's tests, Venus will transform them into wealth. Your income will increase.

These three signs will see wealth accumulate like Kubera's in the next three months. One could say the Reserve Bank might even ask you for a loan! Despite Saturn's trials, Venus's grace will counteract them, bringing prosperity. So, Taurus, Libra, and Capricorn, the next three months are your golden age.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.