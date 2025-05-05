2 Powerful Rajayogas Bring Fortune to 4 Zodiac Signs
In June, Venus transits its own sign Taurus creating Malavya Rajyoga, and Mercury transits its own sign Gemini creating Bhadra Rajyoga.
Currently, Mercury is in Pisces and will move to its own sign Gemini on June 6, creating Bhadra Rajyoga. This effect will last until June 22, after which Mercury enters Leo. Venus enters Aries on May 31 and then its own sign Taurus on June 29, staying until July 25, 2025. Upon entering Taurus, Malavya Rajyoga forms. These Rajyogas in June bring special results for 4 zodiac signs.
Gemini: Bhadra and Malavya Rajyoga can prove fortunate. Married life will be wonderful, and singles may receive marriage proposals. Sudden financial gains are possible, financial plans succeed, and fame and respect are attained. Pending work may gain momentum, and progress can be seen in partnerships.
Libra: The formation of Bhadra Malavya Rajyoga can be beneficial. Luck will be on your side, and income is likely to increase. Employed individuals may receive salary increases and promotions. Business profits are possible. Competitive students can succeed in exams and may get travel opportunities. Interest in religious activities will increase, and long-pending tasks will be completed.
Virgo: Bhadra Rajyoga can be beneficial. Employed individuals may see salary increases and promotions. Financial conditions will be strong, and luck will be on your side. This time is favorable for the employed. The unemployed may find job opportunities. Those in media, arts, music, teaching, or banking can see increased gains.
Pisces: Bhadra Rajyoga can prove beneficial. Employed individuals may receive salary increases and promotions. Financial conditions will be strong. Material comforts and luxuries may increase. You might purchase a vehicle or property. Sudden large profits in business are possible.
