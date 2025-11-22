Saturn Goes Direct on November 28: 4 Zodiac Signs Set to Gain Major Wealth
Saturn's direct motion is a big deal. The planet of karma goes direct in Pisces on Nov 28 at 9:20 AM. This shift is set to bring a wave of wealth and success to four specific zodiac signs. Find out if you're one of them!
Sagittarius
Saturn's direct motion brings great results for Sagittarius. Expect family happiness, business success, and good health. Financial gains are likely, but watch your spending. Luck is on your side!
Virgo
Saturn's direct motion is great for Virgos. You'll see gains in your career and might even travel. Luck is on your side, and your time is good. Expect a promotion and new responsibilities at work.
Taurus
Taurus: Saturn's direct motion is very lucky for you. You'll profit from old investments and get good news. Your finances will be strong, and a promotion is possible. Health improves too!
Leo
For Leos, Saturn's direct motion is super positive. You might gain wealth and find luck on your side. A new job is possible, and business profits could roll in. Stuck money will return.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
