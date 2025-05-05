Image Credit : Freepik

Capricorn will enjoy a good life under the influence of Raja Yoga. Fate will be supportive, leading to salary increases and business profits. Reputation will improve, and opportunities for earning will increase. Purchasing a home or real estate is possible. Harmony with spouse and support from parents are indicated.

