These 5 zodiac signs are most vulnerable to the evil eye
A person's negative energy or jealousy is said to harm another. Some zodiac signs are more susceptible to its effects.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Cancers are sensitive and observant, sometimes leading to envy. Dark blue is said to protect against the evil eye and balance their emotions.
Geminis are socially active and confident, but their lifestyle can attract envy. Wearing a yellow evil eye bracelet or necklace is recommended for protection.
Pisces, being spiritual and dreamy, are vulnerable to negative energies. Wearing a dark green ring is suggested for protection.
Leos, with their adventurous spirit and confidence, can attract envy. Orange is believed to offer mental strength and reduce the effects of the evil eye.
Libras, known for their peaceful and charming nature, can attract negative energies. Wearing a pink evil eye bracelet is recommended for protection.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.