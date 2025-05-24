While retrograde planets often indicate troubles, for some zodiac signs, this period opens doors to progress, profit, and new possibilities.

The month of July 2025 will be very special from an astronomical point of view. This month, two major planets, Mercury and Saturn, will reverse their motion by going retrograde, which is called the retrograde phase in astrology. The retrograde motion of planets has a direct impact on all 12 zodiac signs, but this time is especially beneficial for some zodiac signs. Let us know when these two planets will be retrograde and which zodiac signs will benefit the most from them?

When Mercury and Saturn are retrograde in July 2025, the direct effect of their retrograde motion will be seen on all zodiac signs. Retrograde planets bring challenges for some zodiac signs, while for others this time will be a sign of success, profit, and positive changes.

During this time, the doors of luck may open for Taurus zodiac sign individuals. Work that has been pending for a long time is now likely to be completed. The financial situation will be strong and new business deals will prove profitable. You will get support from your family and your social image will also improve. This is the time to reap the fruits of old efforts.

Retrograde planets bring new hopes for Cancerians. Positive changes are possible in career and those looking for a job may get good offers. Time will be favorable for students preparing for exams or competitions. Stress in family life will reduce and morale will increase, making you feel confident.

For Sagittarius people, this is a time of progress and respect. You may get a promotion or new responsibilities in your job. Your ideas will be given importance and there are signs of success in whatever work you undertake. For married couples, this will be a time to increase sweetness in the relationship and improve mutual understanding.

For Capricorns, retrograde planets indicate profits, especially in matters related to property or investments. During this time, you may get a good deal and may also get profit from old investments. Your leadership in the office will be appreciated and your way of speaking will impress people. There are possibilities of getting relief from old problems.

Saturn is retrograde in Pisces, so this is a time to take care of yourself and maintain balance. Improving lifestyle will have a positive effect on health. Yoga, meditation, and relaxation practices will provide peace of mind. If you work hard in the right direction, you will get a chance to achieve stability in your career. This is a good time for introspection and improvement.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.