Sun in Virgo 2025: Zodiac Signs That Will Gain Luck and Wealth Starting September 17
The Sun enters Virgo on 17 September 2025, bringing increased luck, wealth, and opportunities for select zodiac signs. This transit is set to positively influence finances, career, and personal growth. Find out if your sign is among the lucky ones!
Gemini
Sun's transit impacts your 4th house of home and family. Expect domestic bliss, mental peace, and potential financial gains. Your communication skills will be appreciated at work. This is a great time to connect with family and plan for the future.
Virgo
The Sun enters your sign! This transit is super auspicious. Expect boosted confidence, improved decision-making, and recognition for your skills. Career advancement opportunities are on the horizon. Avoid self-criticism.
Scorpio
Sun's transit affects your 11th house of social harmony. Expect financial gains and opportunities to expand your network. Income increases, social activities become more active, and you'll receive support from friends and colleagues.
Capricorn
Sun's transit impacts your 9th house of luck and higher education. Expect stalled projects to complete and good fortune to follow. Progress in higher education and research is likely. This is a good time for spiritual growth.
