Image Credit : Getty

Sun's transit impacts your 9th house of luck and higher education. Expect stalled projects to complete and good fortune to follow. Progress in higher education and research is likely. This is a good time for spiritual growth.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.