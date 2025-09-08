Image Credit : Getty

Aries: A good day for Aries. Colleagues will appreciate your teamwork and offer support. You'll complete projects on time, with luck on your side. Inspiration will come from good people. Longstanding legal disputes will end.

Taurus: Taurus will be enthusiastic about work, completing tasks with full energy and achieving success. Afternoon brings completion and happiness. Outstanding payments may arrive. Investigate before signing business deals. Avoid property agreements today.