The Kendra Yoga of Sun and Saturn can prove very beneficial for Capricorn. You will get benefits in the field of work and find a way to end difficulties. There will be happiness in life. You will spend quality time with family. You will get the fruits of your hard work. People will be able to achieve their goals. There will be a possibility of profit for those doing business. Respect and honor in society will increase. Health will be good.

