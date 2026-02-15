Golden Days Before Holi: Venus Transit Brings Wealth to 5 Zodiac Signs
Astrology predicts a shower of wealth for 5 zodiac signs before Holi. The transit of Venus is set to be a major blessing, ushering in an era of prosperity and abundance for these lucky signs.
Taurus
Venus rules your sign, so its transit in Pisces is great for you. Expect new income, sudden financial gains, and career recognition. Love and married life will improve.
Gemini
This Venus transit activates your karma. You might get a promotion and support from bosses. You could recover old dues and finalize new deals. Your reputation will grow.
Cancer
With Venus in your house of luck, you're in for a treat. Luck is on your side, and pending tasks will get done. You might succeed in foreign-related matters or exams.
Libra
Venus is your ruling planet, so its transit brings big work benefits. You might get a job change or a raise. Partnerships will be profitable, and your health will improve.
Capricorn
This Venus transit boosts your communication and courage. New contacts and short trips will be beneficial. You'll get support from siblings and see profits in marketing.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
