Shashi Aditya Rajyoga: How this auspicious alignment impacts your zodiac sign
The Sun and Moon are considered significant planets. These two powerful planets are forming a conjunction today, creating the powerful Shashi Aditya Rajyoga.
| Published : Jun 24 2025, 04:04 PM
2 Min read
According to astrology, all nine planets transit at regular intervals, forming various auspicious and inauspicious yogas. Among them are several auspicious Rajayogas, the formation of which brings pleasant changes in life. One such auspicious Rajyoga will be formed today, June 24, as the Moon enters Gemini. The Sun and Jupiter are already present in this zodiac sign. Due to this conjunction of the Moon and Sun, Shashi Aditya Rajyoga will be formed. This conjunction is expected to brighten the fortunes of many zodiac signs. They can get big benefits in their jobs and businesses and complete pending tasks.
The formation of Shashi Aditya Rajyoga can prove beneficial for Sagittarius. Its effect will increase your creativity and make you emotionally stronger. Your income is likely to increase. Your relationship with your partner will be sweet. You can also start a new business, in which you are likely to profit from the beginning. You may also plan a trip.
This Rajyoga brings many benefits to Virgo. Employees may get their desired appraisal. You are likely to get a promotion and a good salary increase. Your responsibilities in the workplace may increase. The profits of business people can increase. People working in media, marketing, and IT will become financially stronger.
Shashi Aditya Rajyoga will be formed in the ascendant of Gemini. As a result, confidence will be clearly visible on your face. Everyone will be impressed by your words. You may have multiple sources of income. You can make a down payment to buy a property or think about buying a new car for the family. Single people may get marriage proposals. Love affairs will go well.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
