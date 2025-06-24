Image Credit : Freepik

Shashi Aditya Rajyoga will be formed in the ascendant of Gemini. As a result, confidence will be clearly visible on your face. Everyone will be impressed by your words. You may have multiple sources of income. You can make a down payment to buy a property or think about buying a new car for the family. Single people may get marriage proposals. Love affairs will go well.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.