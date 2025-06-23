Weekly Horoscope, June 23-29: Bhaskar Yoga brings luck to 5 zodiac signs
A wonderful planetary alignment is forming in the last week of June. Due to this special planetary position, Bhaskar Yoga is being formed this week.
Published : Jun 23 2025
1 Min read
Image Credit : Freepik
Aries will be full of confidence. Great opportunities will arise, and long-standing relationship tensions will ease. Work will be more organized and efficient. While finances are good, caution in investments is advised.
Image Credit : Freepik
A beneficial week for Gemini, with opportunities for social engagement and helping others. Confidence will soar, and a festive atmosphere at home is likely. Employed Geminis should seize opportunities for advancement.
Image Credit : Freepik
A positive week for Sagittarius, with permanent life changes. Stability at work, whether employed or in business, will be achieved. Guidance from elders will be valuable, bringing spiritual balance and new inspiration.
Image Credit : Freepik
A financially rewarding week for Capricorn, with potential gains from property or inheritance. This boost to savings can be used for future plans. Valuable life lessons will strengthen your personality.
Image Credit : Freepik
Creative changes are coming for Aquarius, bringing a new direction and freshness to both career and personal life. A family trip is favored. This week may also lay the groundwork for future plans.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
