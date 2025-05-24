Shani Jayanti: Do these 3 things to receive Lord Shani's blessings
If you're facing challenges, worshipping Lord Shani on Shani Jayanti can be incredibly beneficial. It significantly increases the likelihood of overcoming those problems.
Shani Jayanti
Shani Jayanti holds special significance in Hinduism. It celebrates the birth of Lord Shani, the god of justice and karma. It is believed that Lord Shani was born on the Amavasya (new moon day) of the Jyeshta month. This year, Shani Jayanti falls on Tuesday, May 26th.
How to Worship Lord Shani?
If you're facing difficulties, worshipping Lord Shani on this Shani Jayanti can be very helpful. There's a high chance your problems will be resolved. So, there are three things you should definitely do on this Shani Jayanti. Let's find out what to do to earn Lord Shani's blessings...
Donate Mustard Seeds on Shani Jayanthi
In astrology, Shani is considered the god of justice and karma. Donating mustard seeds is very beneficial for someone suffering from Shani's influence or other inauspicious effects. It reduces the impact of malefic planets in the horoscope and removes obstacles in life. According to mythology, Hanumanji soothed Shani Dev's pain by applying mustard oil. Since then, mustard oil is very dear to Lord Shani. Donating mustard seeds on Shani Jayanthi pleases Lord Shani, and you can receive his blessings.
Donate Black Sesame Seeds on Shani Jayanthi
Astrology suggests that donating black sesame seeds on Shani Jayanti can bring relief from problems. It is also believed that donating black sesame seeds can fulfill wishes and increase good fortune.
Donate Black Clothes on Shani Jayanthi
Black represents Shani Dev's power and influence. Donating black clothes on Shani Jayanti is believed to please Lord Shani quickly and bring his auspicious results. If any of your tasks remain incomplete, donating black clothes on this Shani Jayanthi can help complete them.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.