Tough Times Ahead for 3 Zodiac Signs During Shani Gochar 2026
In May 2026, Shani enters Revati Nakshatra for 146 days. Three zodiac signs may face challenges in career, finances, and personal life. Extra caution is advised during this Shani Gochar period.
Shani
Aries
Aquarius
Pisces
Pisces, Shani's transit will be emotionally tough for you. You might face misunderstandings in your love life or worry about your children. Be very careful with investments, as there's a risk of loss. Competition at work will be high, and you might feel a dip in confidence. Stomach-related health issues could also pop up. Stay patient, disciplined, and positive. Don't trust anyone blindly and keep your plans to yourself.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
Explore the world of Astrology with daily, weekly, monthly and yearly horoscopes. updates for all Zodiac Signs. Get personalized astrological predictions, expert insights, and guidance on love, career, health, and finance. Stay connected to what the stars say about your future. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate astrology updates anytime, anywhere.